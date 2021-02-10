CultureWorks offers COVID-19 Artist and Creative Workforce Relief Fund

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The pandemic has impacted many industries, including artists and musicians, and CultureWorks is providing $500 grants to help creative professionals get through this time.
“Arts and Culture is vital to the health and success of our region, now more than ever. The COVID-19 Artist and Creative Workforce Relief Fund provides financial assistance to artists of all disciplines (visual, performing, or other professional artists) and creative workforce professionals who have lost planned/scheduled paid creative opportunities during the Coronavirus pandemic,” the organization wrote online.
CultureWorks first offered grants in 2020. Through community partners, donations and corporate sponsors the organization was able to offer $500 grants to 184 individual professional artists in need, spanning 32 disciplines.
“They can use it for groceries, they can use it for rent, it’s for whatever they need - it’s essentially crisis funding because we are still in this pandemic,” said Erin Frye, Director of Programs and Outreach.
In addition to the $500 grants, CultureWorks issued emergency operating support grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 for 21 arts and culture organizations in critical need. Now with financial support from Altria Group, CultureWorks is launching launch Phase Two of the fund.
“We have received so many e-mails, handwritten letters and cards. We even received a poem about the fund, someone crafted a limerick about how powerful it was for them. I can honestly cry talking about it, there has been so much gratitude and appreciation,” said Frye.
Applications for the second round of grants opened Feb. 10 and will remain open until March 23. CultureWorks is also accepting donations for those wanting to help the relief fund.
