Crater Health District opens COVID-19 vaccination call centers

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Crater Health District has opened COVID-19 vaccination call centers to place the district’s residents on the waiting list for the vaccine.
On Feb. 10, residents in the health district can call their specific locality and add their name to the waitlist.
This is not a vaccine registration. People will be contacted by the Virginia Department of Health to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine when they are eligible and vaccines are available.
“Crater Health District appreciates the partnership and resources that local city and county officials have provided to establish District Call Centers. Call volumes at CHD are extremely high and the district call centers are a way to continue to meet high public demand,” said Crater Health District Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH. " The centers provide much needed support pre-registering individuals on the waitlist and keeping them informed during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The call center numbers are as follows:
- Dinwiddie, Emporia, Greensville: 804-469-1050
- Prince George, Sussex, Surry: 804-722-8799
- Hopewell: 804-541-2391
- Petersburg: 804-733-2550 (starting Wednesday 2-17-21)
The call centers are open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Messages left after closing will be returned the following day.
