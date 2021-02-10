Chesterfield schools continue vaccination efforts for staff members

CHESTERFIELD, Va. ( WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools is continuing their plan to bring students back to the classroom next month.
On Tuesday night, the school board voted to bring middle and high school students back to the classroom for in-person learning starting on March 9.
In a letter to staff members, the school district says it will provide the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to the staff at their remaining middle schools and all 11 high schools starting on Thursday.
“This means that we will be able to complete the first round of the two-shot vaccination for interested PK-12 school-based staff members and bus drivers this week!” the message to staff members said.
Families and students will have until Feb. 17 to decide if they want to return to in-person learning. In a letter to parents on Wednesday, the school district says if a student chooses to stay virtual, they will stay virtual for the rest of the school year to allow for a consistent classroom configuration for contact-tracing purposes.
Mike Karabino, a parent in Chesterfield, says he will have a conversation with his daughter about whether or not she feels comfortable returning to school in-person.
He believes students need more protection to prevent more spread within the community.
“While younger students may not be as badly affected by COVID, they can still carry it home,” Karabino said. “They may have more limited resources. They may have multi-generational households. They may be putting people who are high-risk at risk.”
The division will also start the second round of shots next week for Cohort 1 staff, with subsequent second shot clinics in the works.
