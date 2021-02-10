Area teams punch tickets to region championship games

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Regional semifinal games tipped off on Tuesday night with area teams still in the hunt for state championships. With the condensed format, only region champions get the chance to play in the state tournament, so squads that won tonight are still one victory away from being able to battle for a state crown.
Region 6A:
Boys:
Thomas Dale 39, James River 37
Thomas Dale will host Landstown on Wednesday in the region championship game.
Girls:
Cosby 62, James River 49
Cosby will host Kellam on Wednesday in the region championship game.
Region 5B:
Boys:
Manchester 59, Midlothian 48
L.C. Bird vs. Atlee was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns with the Raiders.
Manchester will face L.C. Bird for the region title on Wednesday night.
Girls:
L.C. Bird 50, Meadowbrook 30
Midlothian 56, Matoaca 50
L.C. Bird will take on Midlothian for the regional crown on Wednesday night.
Region 4B:
Boys:
Eastern View 57, Hanove 49
Courtland 64, Monacan 58
Girls:
Louisa 74, Patrick Henry 47
Monacan 64, King George 58
Monacan will meet Louisa in Wednesday’s region championship game.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.