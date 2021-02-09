Vytal Studios to build corporate headquarters in Richmond, bringing hundreds of jobs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam announced Vytal Studios will be establishing its corporate headquarters in Richmond, which will bring 155 jobs to the city.
Vytal Studios, created in 2018, is a technology-based education and training content developer and producer.
The company will be relocating its headquarters from Austin, Texas to Richmond costing $6.8 million.
The company will renovate the facility at 1802 Semmes Avenue to include studio space for filming content and office space for development and post-production functions.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Richmond and the Greater Richmond Partnership to secure the project for Virginia.
Governor Northam approved a $500,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City of Richmond with the project.
Virginia successfully competed with Florida and North Carolina for the project.
