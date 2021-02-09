VDOT selects team to help with water quality project

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation engaged a team to help with implementing its municipal separate storm sewer system program.
“Encompassing more than 50,000 miles of roadways, over 1,000 stormwater management facilities, and over 15,000 regulated outfalls, VDOT’s MS4 is authorized to collect and safely discharge excess stormwater into bodies of water within urbanized areas of the Commonwealth in adherence with Virginia Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (VPDES) permit limits,” a release said.
The program looks at control measures and conditions to monitor and reduce pollutants coming from sewers. This will help protect Virginia’s waterways.
A. Morton Thomas and Associates, Inc. (AMT) and Brown and Caldwell are working with VDOT on the program.
“We are honored to be selected, and our vastly experienced local team is committed to helping Virginia continue to meet its water quality regulatory requirements,” said AMT Project Manager Ginny Snead, PE, CFM.
