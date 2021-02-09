VDH reports 34 COVID-19 related deaths in Va. | Positivity rate decreases to 10.1%

VDH reports 34 COVID-19 related deaths in Va. | Positivity rate decreases to 10.1%
COVID-19 cases in Virginia. (Source: VDH)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 30, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT - Updated February 10 at 11:11 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 537,319 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 3,203 case increase in the past 24 hours.

The health department is also reporting 6,932 deaths and 22,470 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

A total of 5,486,136 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is currently at 10.1%.

VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.

Twenty-one new outbreaks were reported Wednesday. The total in the state is now at 2,414.

A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 59,928 cases associated with the outbreaks.

VDH is also tracking outbreaks at the state’s public and private universities and colleges.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 21,131 cases, 731 hospitalizations, 216 deaths
  • Henrico: 19,862 cases, 799 hospitalizations, 357 deaths
  • Richmond: 13,632 cases, 643 hospitalizations, 144 deaths
  • Hanover: 6,211 cases, 222 hospitalizations, 104 deaths
  • Petersburg: 2,812 cases, 124 hospitalizations, 39 deaths
  • Goochland: 1,135 cases, 36 hospitalizations, 8 deaths.

The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.