VDH reports 34 COVID-19 related deaths in Va. | Positivity rate decreases to 10.1%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 537,319 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 3,203 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 6,932 deaths and 22,470 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 5,486,136 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is currently at 10.1%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Twenty-one new outbreaks were reported Wednesday. The total in the state is now at 2,414.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 59,928 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 21,131 cases, 731 hospitalizations, 216 deaths
- Henrico: 19,862 cases, 799 hospitalizations, 357 deaths
- Richmond: 13,632 cases, 643 hospitalizations, 144 deaths
- Hanover: 6,211 cases, 222 hospitalizations, 104 deaths
- Petersburg: 2,812 cases, 124 hospitalizations, 39 deaths
- Goochland: 1,135 cases, 36 hospitalizations, 8 deaths.
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
