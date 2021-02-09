Tuesday Forecast: Warmest day for a while, with morning and midday showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The weather turns decidedly WINTRY Late Wednesday through Friday, and another system could bring winter precipitation on Saturday.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely, especially in the morning. Be alert for slick or icy spots north and northwest. Some afternoon clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 90%) Rain totals likely to be around 1/10″
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Another winter storm approaches bringing wintry precipitation late in the evening, especially north of Richmond. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s. (Late Precipitation Chance: 30%)
First Alert Weather Days: Another winter storm is likely Thursday into Friday morning. We are watching the threat of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow.
THURSDAY: Rain, changing to snow or sleet in Richmond. Then freezing rain possible at night. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 90%)
FRIDAY: Freezing rain/ice will be a concern in the morning before precipitation ends and we go above freezing in the afternoon. Power outages and travel impacts will be possible. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 90%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Could be another round of ice and mixed precipitation moving in later in the day and evening. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. rain/snow possible early in the morning. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 40%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the teens, high around 30
FIRST ALERT:
More cold air and potential wintry precipitation is possible through the middle of next week.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.