Stoney to introduce ordinances to redevelop public safety building

“City Council declared the property to be surplus real estate on June 22, 2020, and city officials recommended that the city negotiate with Capital City Partners, LLC on its unsolicited offer to purchase and redevelop the property. A purchase price of $3,520,456 was negotiated between the city and developer. As part of the negotiated agreement, Capital City Partners, LLC is responsible for the demolition of the Public Safety Building and construction of new public infrastructure that includes reconnecting East Clay Street,” a release said.