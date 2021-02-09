RPS superintendent has concerns about reopening schools by March

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Karmas has concerns about opening classrooms again by March 15.
Kamras says only a small portion of the RPS workforce has gotten their first dose of the vaccine. The board is set to discuss reopening schools Tuesday during a budget work session.
“There’s no question that in-person instruction is preferable to fully remote instruction, but we have to do it safely,” said Kamras. “We have yet even to formally adopt - at a school board level - our air quality measures and it is going to take several months to implement those measures.”
Kamras says RPS had been planning for a late summer 2021 reopening. In December 2020, Kamras recommended remaining in a virtual learning environment for the remainder of the spring semester.
“The fact that our facilities, in many cases, are not ready - we are working on that - improving air quality, finishing our bathroom blitz and many other projects of that nature,” he said.
Governor Ralph Northam has directed public schools to have students back in the classroom in some shape or form by March 15. Northam put public school divisions on notice to come up with a plan within the next month to start the return process.
“We’re going to work hard to see what might be possible on a strictly voluntary basis for students and staff, to support our most vulnerable learners,” said Kamras.
He says the school board, along with the community, will be having needed discussions about reopening.
“I am wary of breaking the teacher-student bonds that have been created over the last several months--which have provided not just academic stability, but social/emotional stability,” said Kamras. “Unfortunately opening up in-person would cause us to have to change class rosters and break many of those bonds.”
The superintendent says RPS is far from having the workforce fully vaccinated, as the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts say it won’t be until next month before vaccines can go into the arms of those in the rest of group 1B. The other part of 1B, people aged 16 through 64 with a high-risk medical condition or disability, will likely have to wait until March due to supply.
“We are thrilled that vaccinations have started, but I do want the public to know that only about 1/3 of our staff, and those are our front line staff, nutrition workers, transportation team, have received their first dose, not even their second doses. The doses just aren’t there,” he said.
The RPS budget work session begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday night, it will be streamed live on the district’s Facebook page.
