Remains found in Pocahontas State Park belong to missing Henrico man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say human remains that were found in Pocahontas State Park are those of a Henrico man who was reported missing in 2020.
Police responded to the park Wednesday, January 20, for a report that human remains were discovered.
The remains were identified as John L. Fergusson, 23, of Henrico County by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Fergusson was last seen leaving his residence on Jan. 27, 2020 when he did not return home, and last seen in the area of Pocahontas State Park.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
