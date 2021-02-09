Police searching for missing man who may be in need of medical treatment

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a missing man who may be in need of medical treatment.
Police were called to a home along Taft Street on Jan. 24 for a missing man.
Family said their son, 39-year-old Tyrone Allen Jones, left the home around 4:30 a.m. in an unknown vehicle on Jan. 17.
“The family indicates this type of behavior is unusual and unlikely to go missing for this length of time,” a release said.
Family and police are both concerned because Jones may be in need of medical services since he does not have his necessary medications.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804- 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.