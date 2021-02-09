News to Know for Feb. 9: CVS Health vaccines delayed; VEC extension program; Cloudy, rain showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.
Today will be mostly cloudy with rain showers likely, especially in the morning.
Be alert for slick or icy spots north and northwest. Some afternoon clearing. Highs in the mid 50s.
Those eligible under Phase 1a and Phase 1b will be able to register to start on Feb. 11. CVS Health said it is pushing back the registration date and when shots will begin to be administered to ensure the availability of the vaccine.
Registration was supposed to begin on Feb. 9 but that has been pushed back to Feb. 11 with shots now being administered starting on Feb. 12.
The locations will begin to give vaccines on Feb. 12 and appointments will be available based on the shipments that the stores receive.
The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) will launch its Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation extension program today.
The program, which is an extension for customers who have used all of their previous benefits, will launch on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 4 p.m. This final component of the Federal extension will provide up to 11 weeks of additional benefits.
People who have not been able to file weekly claims because they don’t meet the criteria can still apply for the new benefits starting Tuesday. Click here to apply.
Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial in the Senate is an undertaking like no other in U.S. history, the defeated former president charged by the House with inciting the violent mob attack on the U.S. Capitol to overturn the election in what prosecutors argue is the “most grievous constitutional crime.”
No witnesses are expected to be called, in part because the senators sworn as jurors, forced to flee for safety, will be presented with graphic videos recorded that day.
Holed up at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Trump has declined a request to testify.
The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts say it won’t be until next month before vaccines can go into the arms of those in the rest of group 1B.
Meanwhile, vaccine supply to those places remains flat as RHHD is set to receive another 6,300 doses this week. But with 560,000 people living in both places, that weekly allotment only covers about 1.1% of the population.
As information about how and where to get a COVID-19 vaccine becomes more streamlined, RHHD is continuing the community conversation online.
Leaders in Chesterfield County will be holding a community conversation about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Citizens can also submit questions via Facebook Live during the event.
For more information about Chesterfield County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.
