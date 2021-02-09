New Henrico Dunkin Donuts offering free coffee for a year to first 50 guests

New Henrico Dunkin Donuts offering free coffee for a year to first 50 guests
The new Dunkin Donuts location in Henrico will be offering free coffee for a year to the first 50 guests in the drive-thru line. (Source: Lauren Andrego)
By Adrianna Hargrove | February 9, 2021 at 1:21 PM EST - Updated February 9 at 1:21 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The new Dunkin Donuts location in Henrico will be offering free coffee for a year to the first 50 guests in the drive-thru line.

The new restaurant, located at 2300 Hungary Road, will be opening its doors on Feb. 10 at 6:00 a.m.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Dan Schmitt, Henrico County Brookland District Supervisor, will begin at 9 a.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the new location will only serve guests through its contactless drive-thru.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.