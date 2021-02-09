8 minority jail officers allegedly kept off Chauvin’s guard

When Chauvin arrived, the guard, who is Black, began the routine booking process, including a pat down of Chauvin. Lydon was watching and said he did not want that guard to complete the booking process, and instead, two white officers finished it. A short time later, another guard who is a plaintiff came into the booking unit said he as reassigned from the fifth floor, where Chauvin was being housed, because Lydon did not want him or any other minorities near Chauvin.