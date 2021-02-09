High school hoops playoffs tip off

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - High school basketball region playoffs tipped off on Monday, with many of our teams still in the hunt for state championships. Only region champions advance to the state tournament this year, due to a trimmed down field because of the pandemic. Check out the scoreboard below and the attached highlights.
Region 5B:
Boys:
(1) Manchester 94, (8) Matoaca 46
(4) Midlothian 70, (5) Prince George 64 (overtime)
(3) Atlee 57, (6) Clover Hill 53
(2) L.C. Bird 80, Meadowbrook 29
Girls:
(1) Meadowbrook 53, (8) Atlee 33
(4) L.C. Bird 63, (5) Prince George 30
(3) Midlothian 58, (6) Manchester 38
(2) Matoaca 52, (7) Clover Hill 42
Region 3A:
Boys:
(4) New Kent 60, (5) Tabb 55
Girls:
(4) Petersburg 62, (5) Tabb 33
Region 3B:
Boys:
(6) Manassas Park 58, Goochland 56 (overtime)
Girls:
(1) George Mason 59, (8) Goochland 20
(3) James Monroe 40, (6) Maggie Walker 37
Region 2A:
Boys:
(5) Bruton 62, (4) Amelia 47
Region 1A:
Boys:
(4) Charles City 57, Rappahannock 44
