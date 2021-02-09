The Container Store to open new Richmond location in March

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Container Store will be opening its door in Richmond on March 20. The new location is currently taking job applications.
The store will be located in Short Pump Town Center and will be a medium-store format, freestanding building that will span 19,111 square feet.
The Container Store is currently hiring for part-time Designer & Sales, part-time Retail Employees who support a combination of sales and visual needs, and part-time Early Morning Stock Employees.
For those who are interested in applying for available positions, click here.
