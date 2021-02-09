Chesterfield’s first virtual food hall is ready for orders

“March 9th, 2020 is a day I will never forget, I received a call from Chesterfield County Parks & Recreation and was told that Jefferson Cup Tournament was canceled at River City Sportsplex due to Covid-19, where we managed the food concessions contract for Chesterfield County, under our Curtmont Global Concessions division. That was the first of many urgent calls that I would receive in the following weeks. The final call I would receive would end five successful years of operating our Curtmont Concessions business for various Sports, Business and Government entities. Like many other foodservice operations in the Richmond market and across the USA, our business was shut down due to impacts from Covid-19. We were in the middle of a pandemic; money was slowing down and the world as we once knew would never be the same. We had to pivot to survive and that’s how A.M. Kitchen was born,” Stancil said in a release.