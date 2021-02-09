Chesterfield’s first virtual food hall is ready for orders

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County’s first virtual food hall, A.M. Kitchen Co., has officially opened.
The restaurant features " various regional tastes of African American cuisine across North America.”
A.M. Kitchen Co. offers takeout, delivery and curbside service at 9545 Amberdale Drive in Chesterfield. The restaurant’s hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A.M. Kitchen Co. is founded by foodservice executive and restaurateur, Curtiss Stancil.
“March 9th, 2020 is a day I will never forget, I received a call from Chesterfield County Parks & Recreation and was told that Jefferson Cup Tournament was canceled at River City Sportsplex due to Covid-19, where we managed the food concessions contract for Chesterfield County, under our Curtmont Global Concessions division. That was the first of many urgent calls that I would receive in the following weeks. The final call I would receive would end five successful years of operating our Curtmont Concessions business for various Sports, Business and Government entities. Like many other foodservice operations in the Richmond market and across the USA, our business was shut down due to impacts from Covid-19. We were in the middle of a pandemic; money was slowing down and the world as we once knew would never be the same. We had to pivot to survive and that’s how A.M. Kitchen was born,” Stancil said in a release.
Stancil and his team offered on-demand delivery only catering and foodservice options out of the Hatch Kitchen Food Incubator in Richmond. Their food then quickly grew in popularity around the region.
To check out what A.M. Kitchen has to offer and order online, click here.
