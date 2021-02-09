Chesterfield school board to discuss return of middle, high school students

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield School Board will consider the proposal of middle and high school students returning to in-person learning in March.
According to a message to parents, all middle and high school students would be allowed back into the classrooms for five days a week instruction on Tuesday, March 9.
“All secondary students would be provided a face shield that they would be required to wear (in addition to a mask) in classrooms, in hallways and on buses where 6 feet of social distancing cannot be accomplished,” the message said.
Families will also have the option to keep their children remote if they are not comfortable with them returning.
School officials said Monday, March 8 would be “an asynchronous learning day to allow middle and high school staff members the chance to make final classroom preparations.
The superintendent also sent a message to employees saying that the division will be able to give the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to the remaining middle schools and all high schools on Thursday.
Makeup dates for elementary employees and bus drivers who missed the first round of shots will be released later in the week.
“This means that we will be able to complete the first round of the two-shot vaccination for interested PK-12 school-based staff members and bus drivers this week!” the message to employees said.
The division will also start the second round of shots next week for Cohort 1 staff, with subsequent second shot clinics also in the works.
“With the Pfizer shot being administered last week and this week, we anticipate that all interested PK-12 school-based instructional staff and bus drivers will have both vaccine shots by March 5,” the message said.
You can watch the board meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, here.
