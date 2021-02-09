Chesterfield County holding community conversation about vaccine efforts

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Leaders in Chesterfield County will be holding a community conversation about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Residents can tune into the Community Conversation with Dr. Samuel via:
- Facebook Live on the Chesterfield County Facebook page (@ChesterfieldVA)
- On the Chesterfield County YouTube Channel
- Citizens without internet access can tune into Comcast Channel 98 or Verizon Channel 28.
Citizens can also submit questions via Facebook Live during the event.
For more information about Chesterfield County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.