VCU men’s basketball updates game schedule
VCU's Siegel Center (Source: VCU Athletics)
By Hannah Eason | February 7, 2021 at 8:04 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 8:04 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University announced on Sunday an update to men’s basketball’s upcoming three games.

February 9 - VCU @ Dayton - Game time and TV information will be announced.

February 10 - VCU vs. Davidson postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

February 12- VCU vs. St. Bonaventure at the Stuart C. Seigel Center

  • Game time: 7 p.m., broadcast on ESPN2
  • This game replaces UMass on VCU’s schedule due to a COVID-19 surge at UMass

February 17 - VCU vs. Richmond - Game location has not yet been determined

  • Game time: 7 p.m., broadcast on CBS Sports Network

March 3 - VCU @ Dayton - remains on schedule

