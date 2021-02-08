VCU men’s basketball updates game schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University announced on Sunday an update to men’s basketball’s upcoming three games.
February 9 - VCU @ Dayton - Game time and TV information will be announced.
February 10 - VCU vs. Davidson postponed due to COVID-19 protocols
February 12- VCU vs. St. Bonaventure at the Stuart C. Seigel Center
- Game time: 7 p.m., broadcast on ESPN2
- This game replaces UMass on VCU’s schedule due to a COVID-19 surge at UMass
February 17 - VCU vs. Richmond - Game location has not yet been determined
- Game time: 7 p.m., broadcast on CBS Sports Network
March 3 - VCU @ Dayton - remains on schedule
