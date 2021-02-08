Va. reports 3,200 new COVID-19 cases | Positivity rate at 10.2%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 534,116 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 3,291 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 6,898 deaths and 22,339 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 5,469,777 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is currently at 10.2%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Five new outbreaks were reported Tuesday. The total in the state is now at 2,393.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 59,208 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 20,876 cases, 728 hospitalizations, 216 deaths
- Henrico: 19,760 cases, 797 hospitalizations, 355 deaths
- Richmond: 13,563 cases, 641 hospitalizations, 143 deaths
- Hanover: 6,195 cases, 220 hospitalizations, 104 deaths
- Petersburg: 2,807 cases, 123 hospitalizations, 39 deaths
- Goochland: 1,126 cases, 36 hospitalizations, 8 deaths.
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.