Police: Partially clothed woman attacks man with pitchfork
By Associated Press | February 8, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST - Updated February 8 at 2:20 PM

STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say that a partially clothed woman broke into a Stafford County home and attacked a man with a pitchfork.

The Free Lance-Star reports that the woman was arrested Sunday after a scuffle with deputies.

Stafforf Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to a home in Stafford in response to a report of breaking and entering. He said that a half-naked, muddy woman had knocked down a door and attacked the resident.

Kimmitz said the man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being jabbed in the arm with the pitchfork. He said she fled to a nearby home and attacked deputies after they arrived.

