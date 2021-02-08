PETA giving away free straw for outside dogs in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - This week, residents can pick up one bag of straw bedding for outside dogs due to freezing temperatures occurring this week.
PETA will have the straw bedding available in the Dollar General parking lot located at 308 Cavalier Square in Hopewell on Feb. 10 at 12 p.m.
Residents will be able to get one bag of straw per dog.
State law requires that all dogs kept outdoors be provided with insulating straw or other bedding and that doghouses have a windbreak to help protect animals from the cold.
Animals who are left outside in the cold can suffer from frostbite and exposure, become dehydrated when water sources ice over, and even die.
When kept tethered, dogs often become tangled and die because they’re unable to reach food, water, or shelter.
All dogs kept isolated outdoors, on chains or in pens are denied the companionship that’s essential to these highly social pack animals.
