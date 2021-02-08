News to Know for Feb. 8: Road conditions; Vaccines at CVS; Launch date for PEUC program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.
Watch out for icy spots this morning, then a sunny and chilly day.
First Alert Weather Day for the morning: COLD to start the day with icy roads and walkways as slush refreezes. Mostly sunny.
Lows in the low 20s, highs around 40.
This morning’s frigid temperatures, along with melted snow from yesterday afternoon could lead to a dangerous combination on roads for drivers.
VDOT says drivers should also expect reduced speeds and be vigilant before heading to start their day.
If drivers come across black ice, remember to not slam on your breaks.
Guide your vehicle where you want it to go and lightly brake until you can stop.
Tom Brady made the Buccaneers, their fans and their city believe from the moment he arrived in Tampa Bay.
With help from old friend Rob Gronkowski and a ferocious defense, Brady and the Buccaneers are Super Bowl champions.
Brady threw two touchdown passes to Gronkowski and one to good pal Antonio Brown, and the Buccaneers routed Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City 31-9 on their home field in Super Bowl 55 on Sunday.
In less than a week, Virginians will be able to sign up for a coronavirus vaccine appointment at 28 CVS Health locations across the state. Some of those will be in the Richmond area.
A CVS pharmacy manager said the list of specific stores will be available as stores receive shipments of vaccine and appointments become available. You can start signing up for a vaccine appointment as early as Feb. 9.
CVS Health says, when the time comes, the best way to get an appointment is to download the CVS app or you can call CVS customer service at (800) 746-7287.
The Virginia Employment Commission has announced the launch date for the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) extension program.
The program, which is an extension for customers who have used all of their previous benefits, will launch on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 4 p.m.
This is the final component of the Federal extension and will provide up to 11 weeks of additional benefits,” VEC said in a release.
RPS School Board is holding a special meeting to take action on Superintendent Jason Kamras’ employment agreement.
The special meeting will be virtual and will begin at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be streamed live on the school district’s Facebook page.
Chesterfield County Public School’s Office of Family and Community Engagement is hosting a panel discussion focused on supporting LGBT youth and families.
The panel will consist of parents of LGBT youth, students, teachers and counselors. Future sessions will provide information from “Side by Side” and “He, She, We, and Ze,” two local LGBTQ+ resources.
The virtual event is slated for Monday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. To register, click this link.
