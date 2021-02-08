Monday Forecast: Icy spots this morning, then sunny and chilly

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Watch out for icy spots this morning, then a sunny and chilly day.
MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day for the morning: COLD to start the day with icy roads and walkways as slush refreezes. Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs around 40.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Could be some patchy freezing drizzle in the early morning. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s.
First Alert: Another winter storm is possible Thursday into Friday morning. We are watching the threat of freezing rain.
THURSDAY: A storm approaches. Snow, rain and ice are all potential threats, with wintry weather more likely from RVA points north. Lows in the upper 20s, highs near 40. (Precipitation Chance: 70%)
FRIDAY: Freezing rain/ice will be a concern in the morning before it turns warmer in the afternoon. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 70%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 30s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. rain or snow possible. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 50%)
