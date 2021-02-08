Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of 82-year-old

NOTTOWAY, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for the murder of an 82-year-old man in Nottoway County.
Kyle Bryant Wilmoth previously pleaded guilty on Nov. 25, 2020, to 1st-degree murder, among other charges, in connection to the shooting death of Leslie Davis Crews on Dec. 2, 2018.
Crews’ body was discovered by his daughter outside his home on Poplar Lawn Road in 2018.
On Feb. 8, 2021, after hearing testimony and argument from both sides, Wilmoth was sentenced to life in prison for the 1st-degree murder of Crews, 10 years for robbery, 10 years for breaking and entering, 10 years for grand larceny, and three years for the use of a firearm in the commission of 1st-degree murder.
