Drivers should watch for black ice during morning commute

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This morning’s frigid temperatures, along with melted snow from yesterday afternoon could lead to a dangerous combination on roads for drivers.
VDOT has been working 12-hour shifts since Feb. 6, to make sure conditions on the roads are safe by pouring salt and brine on them.
Crew’s main focuses are bridges and overpasses since those are the first to freeze.
If drivers come across black ice, remember to not slam on your breaks.
Guide your vehicle where you want it to go and lightly brake until you can stop.
VDOT says drivers should also expect reduced speeds and be vigilant before heading to start their day.
