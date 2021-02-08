Deputies charge man with shooting teen in leg

CAROLINE Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man in connection to a teenager being shot in the leg.
Deputies were called on Feb. 7 to a shooting in the northwestern part of the county.
The sheriff’s office said a 17-year-old had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
“Deputy A. V. Williams responded to the scene and quickly applied first aid and a tourniquet to the juvenile’s injury. There is no doubt in my mind that this was a lifesaver until Caroline EMS arrived,” Sheriff Lippa said.
Deputies arrested 18-year-old Jaishaun Thomas, of Spotsylvania, in connection to the shooting. He is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, attempted armed robbery, use of a sawed-off shotgun in the perpetration of a crime of violence and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Lippa said that it was not a random act of violence and that the two knew each other.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 804-633-5400 or 804-633-1133.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.