Chesterfield schools holding panel discussion for LGBT youth, families

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public School’s Office of Family and Community Engagement is hosting a panel discussion focused on supporting LGBT youth and families.
The Monday discussion will be the first of a similar series for LGBT families and advocates. Participants can attend anonymously with questions submitted ahead of time.
The panel will consist of parents of LGBT youth, students, teachers and counselors. Future sessions will provide information from “Side by Side” and “He, She, We, and Ze,” two local LGBTQ+ resources.
The virtual event is slated for Monday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. To register, click this link.
