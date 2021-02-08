Chesterfield to hold parent session on depression, suicide prevention

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Suicide Awareness & Prevention Coalition is hosting a session on Thursday regarding mental health and signs of depression.
More Than Sad is a program that teaches parents how to recognize signs of depression and other mental health problems. It also provides parents with tips on talking about mental health and getting help.
The session is slated for Thursday, Feb. 11 from 7-8:30 p.m. The program is appropriate for general audiences and for participants over the age of 18.
To register for the online event, click here.
