Amelia man faces sexual battery charges in Chesterfield, Henrico

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - An Amelia man faces several charges out of Chesterfield and Henrico Counties for sexual battery.
In December, Chesterfield posted on social media about an incident involving a woman who was inappropriately touched while shopping.
Police said on Sept. 25, 2020 a man in the Target off Weir Road noticed and followed a woman who was shopping in the store with her children.
“After a short period, the male subject approached the female and threw an unknown liquid onto her buttocks without her knowing,” investigators said. “The male then asked the female if he could clean off the liquid; the female victim refused and then the male subject touched her buttocks with his hand before walking away.”
That man, later identified as Zachary Ryan Martin, 24, of Amelia, was arrested on Dec. 16, 2020 and charged with sexual battery.
Meanwhile, on Oct. 27, 2020, Henrico police were contacted by a local store in the 9000 block of W. Broad Street for suspicious activity.
According to the investigation, a woman reported a man had been staring at her, acting suspiciously as he was walked away.
Management of the store worked with police and reviewed footage of the man on camera following the victim into the aisle.
After a brief encounter, the man immediately exits the store and walks to a black Chevrolet Impala.
Nearly 45 minutes later around 6:30 p.m., police received an additional report of an unknown man acting suspiciously in the 11000 block of Patterson Avenue at another store.
Another female victim reported being followed around and the male was acting suspiciously.
On Monday, Henrico police announced sexual battery charges against Martin connected to these incidents.
“Through a joint effort, Chesterfield and Henrico County Police worked collaboratively to investigate these assaults,” said HCPD Lt. Matt Pecka.
Martin is being held without bond at the Henrico County jail.
Additionally, according to Virginia State Police, Martin is on the sex offender registry; convicted in July 2017 of taking indecent liberties with children.
