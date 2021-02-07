Va. reports 1,700 new COVID-19 cases | Positivity rate decreases to 10.2%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 530,825 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,700 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 6,820 deaths and 22,167 hospitalizations since the pandemic began. In the last 24 hours, five deaths were reported.
A total of 5,449,974 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is currently at 10.2%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
One new outbreak was reported Monday. The total in the state is now at 2,388.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 59,053 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 20,654 cases, 713 hospitalizations, 214 deaths
- Henrico: 19,627 cases, 794 hospitalizations, 353 deaths
- Richmond: 13,478 cases, 640 hospitalizations, 142 deaths
- Hanover: 6,147 cases, 220 hospitalizations, 104 deaths
- Petersburg: 2,799 cases, 123 hospitalizations, 39 deaths
- Goochland: 1,107 cases, 36 hospitalizations, 8 deaths.
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
