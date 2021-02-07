‘Use EXTRA caution’: VDOT warns drivers of snowy roads, reduced visibility

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid the roadways on Sunday as snow continues to fall in Central Virginia.
Preparations for snowy weather began on Saturday night, and as temperatures begin to fall, crews are treating icy roads with salt and sand to increase traction. Current predictions for the Richmond area show one to three inches of snow on Sunday, followed by rain.
VDOT officials said Sunday that crews will be focusing on possible refreezing on wet roads Sunday night into Monday morning, working in 12-hour shifts until all roads are safe and passable.
VDOT says interstate routes will be addressed first, followed by primary routes, numbered 1-599, and major secondary routes, numbered 600+. From there, crews will focus on neighborhood streets.
Cities and towns in the Richmond District provide their own snow clearance, and Henrico County maintains its own secondary route system.
Drivers are asked to avoid nonessential travel until temperatures increase. If you must travel, VDOT released several winter driving tips:
- Give crews time and room to treat the roads
- If you must travel, give yourself plenty of time and keep a safe distance from other vehicles.
- Brake lightly, and do not pass snowplows
- Visit 511.virginia.org for the latest snow conditions before traveling.
To report hazardous road conditions, call 800-FOR-ROAD, or 800-367-7623 or visit my.vdot.virginia.gov. Reports can also be made in real-time through Waze, a navigation software.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.