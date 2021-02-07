Security very tight ahead of Super Bowl 55 in Tampa

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office will have about 20 deputies including mounted patrol with three horses. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is providing one member from their Hazardous Devices Unit. Many other law enforcement is on hand from Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties and from all over the country. Bomb-sniffing could be seen all around as well. Anyone without a ticket will not be able to get anywhere near the stadium.