Richmond’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s named in nation’s Top 30 Walks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2020 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Richmond was ranked the No. 19 Alzheimer’s Walk in the US.
The walk was altered due to COVID-19 — with a focus on small groups instead of one large gathering — but still raised more than $512,000 for Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs.
On Oct. 31, more than 1,000 participants walked on sidewalks and trails in the greater Richmond area.
“I want to sincerely thank our committee volunteers, sponsors, teams, and individual fundraisers for their support of the Richmond Walk to End Alzheimer’s and the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association, especially during 2020 and the pandemic,” said Marie Kolendo, Senior Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Richmond.
In 2020, nearly 48,000 teams participated in more than 600 walks across the country, raising more than $67 million. In terms of fundraising, Richmond had the #19 highest fundraising total for the year at $512,644.
