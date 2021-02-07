PHOTOS: Second Sunday snowfall in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The predictions were mixed, but the conditions were right for snow to fall in Central Virginia for a second Sunday in a row.
Snow accumulation varied in certain parts of the state, but most of Central Virginia saw snowflakes on Sunday morning. As of 11 a.m., around 4″ of snow was recorded in Powhatan, 3″ in Ashland, 1.5″ in Glen Allen and Hanover.
It may not be quite enough to build a snowman, but that didn’t stop Central Virginians from enjoying the winter weather!
Here are some of the beautiful scenes sent in by NBC12 viewers. You can check those out below and submit your own:
For the latest First Alert Weather updates, click here! Or, download our First Alert weather app!
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.