Forecast: Snow & rain mix this morning, icy Monday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Accumulating snow is expected early this morning. especially north and west of Richmond. Watch out for icy spots Monday morning when temperatures drop!
SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Snow around sunrise changing quickly to a wintry mix then rain for most of Central Virginia by the afternoon. Any accumulations of snow will likely end by mid-morning with highest amounts west and northwest of RIC. Highs in the low 40s. (AM Snow to PM Wintry Mix/Rain Chance: 100%)
MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day for the morning: COLD to start the day with icy roads as slush refreezes. Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs around 40.
TUESDAY: Freezing rain possible before sunrise then turning to rain. Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s.
THURSDAY: Cloudy and chilly with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s, highs near 40. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 30s.
