First Alert: Next storm could bring freezing rain/ice Thursday into Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Now that Sunday’s rain and snow mix has moved out, we’re already looking ahead to the next potential winter storm coming up on Thursday.
This next storm will bring a bigger concern for freezing rain and ice than we’ve seen with the last two storms.
An area of low pressure will approach Virginia on Thursday. On the European forecast model, there’s an area of high pressure across eastern Canada that will potentially lock in cold air east of the Appalachians. We call this “cold air damming” If this scenario plays out, that’s bad news.
As warm air with moisture from the low pressure moves over top of the cold air at the surface, the rain will fall and freeze on contact with the ground. That’s freezing rain and it’s our primary concern with the storm on Thursday into Friday morning. A prolonged period of ice could cause dangerous road conditions and potential power outages.
There could be a little snow at the start of the storm too, especially north of RVA. Areas south of RVA are more likely to stay as plain rain for the entire storm Thursday and Friday.
We’re still 4 days away from this potential winter storm. Stay tuned to the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for updates on this potential for icy weather on Thursday into Friday.
