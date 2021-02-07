Care Advantage hosting job fair, hiring nurses, specialists

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield-based healthcare provider is hosting a job fair on Friday in hopes of hiring nurses, specialists and other coordinators.
Care Advantage Inc. provides at-home care with 26 locations across Virginia. The company’s virtual job fair is slated for Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Available positions include:
- Registered nurses
- Recruitment and employment specialist
- Scheduling and resource specialist
- Licensed practical nurses
- Nursing supervisor
- Occupational therapists
- Billing and payroll coordinator
The job fair, as well as a full list of hiring opportunities, can be accessed at this link. Both in-person and virtual interviews are welcomed.
“Care Advantage is expanding, and we are trying to keep up with the ever-growing aging population, especially through the COVID pandemic,” said Tim Hanold, CEO of Care Advantage, Inc. “We are ready to help answer the call to service with compassionate and caring staff who have been provided the PPE and training needed to do their jobs.”
