Water main breakage closes road near MCV

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A water main break near VCU Health is causing a road closure on Saturday, according to an alert from Virginia Commonwealth University.
The break occurred near the 500 block of N. 12th Street, near VCU Dental Care and the Tompkins-McCaw Library.
VCU Police were on scene as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, and people are asked to avoid the area until further notice.
The visitors’ deck is still accessible, and the 500 block will remain closed for repairs.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.