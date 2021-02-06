Two men hospitalized after Waffle House shooting

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Two men were sent to the hospital following a Saturday morning shooting at a Waffle House in Colonial Heights.
Police say multiple rounds were fired in the parking lot and nearby roadways at the Waffle House on Temple Avenue and Boulevard. Investigators believe the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 6.
A 19-year-old man was later located at Southside Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The Alexandria resident was released after treatment, police said.
A second victim, a 25-year-old man from Richmond, was located at Richmond Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say no arrests have been made at this time, but investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying this individual:
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact 804-520-9300 and choose option #7, or email brandeberrya@colonialheightsva.gov. If you would like to remain anonymous, please contact the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or you can submit a tip using the P3 mobile app.
