VSP searching Prince William senior with cognitive impairment

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia State Police issued a senior alert on Saturday morning after the disappearance of a 64-year-old man.
Michael Christopher Moore was last seen on Friday, Feb. 5 at noon at 3802 Russell Road in Woodbridge. It is believed he left this location on foot.
Moore is described as a Black man, 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighing 179 pounds.
Investigators believe Moore was possibly wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and a Northface hoodie.
Police say Moore suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
If you know any information about Michael Moore’s whereabouts, please call 703-792-6500.
