VSP searching Prince William senior with cognitive impairment

VSP searching Prince William senior with cognitive impairment
Michael Christopher Moore was last seen on Friday, Feb. 5 at noon in Woodbridge, Virginia. (Source: Virginia State Police)
By Hannah Eason | February 6, 2021 at 8:25 AM EST - Updated February 6 at 8:26 AM

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia State Police issued a senior alert on Saturday morning after the disappearance of a 64-year-old man.

Michael Christopher Moore was last seen on Friday, Feb. 5 at noon at 3802 Russell Road in Woodbridge. It is believed he left this location on foot.

Moore is described as a Black man, 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighing 179 pounds.

Investigators believe Moore was possibly wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and a Northface hoodie.

Police say Moore suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you know any information about Michael Moore’s whereabouts, please call 703-792-6500.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.