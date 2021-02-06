VSP issues Senior Alert for missing 78-year-old man

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing 78-year-old man from Falls Church.
Harpal Singh was last seen on Feb. 5 around 1:30 p.m. on North Washington Street.
Police said he is possibly wearing a green plaid shirt, black Adidas pants, black dress shoes, a blue surgical mask and a tan canvas hooded jacket.
“The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” VSP said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Falls Church police at 703-241-5053.
