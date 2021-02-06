Virginia Headwaters Council gains its first female Eagle Scout

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Many astronauts, civic leaders, athletes and presidents are on the same list of those who are Eagle Scouts, but what was missing from that list was a female. Until 2020.
After the Boy Scouts of America allowed girls into scouting in 2019, they changed the program to Scouting BSA.
While the first female Eagle Scout earned her rank last year, the Virginia Headwaters Council will now have its first female Eagle Scout.
The council organizes scouts in districts from Charlottesville to Harrisonburg, and even all the way out to parts of West Virginia.
Ever since her brother joined Cub Scouts, 15-year-old Allison Monfalconce had always wanted to join Scouts and earn badges.
“When he joined, my little sister also joined scouting. So even though I wasn’t able to join just yet, I helped little kids by doing s’mores and whatnot,” Allison said.
For some time, girls were allowed to join Cub Scouts, but not what was the Boy Scouts of America until February of 2019.
“When I found out about the change I was able to call my daughters,” Marc Monfalcone, Allison’s dad, said. “I was actually on a business trip and calling them and saying, ‘hey you’ll be able to be scouts now,’ and they were just beyond excited. There were squeals of delight.”
Since then, Allison has worked hard to earn her merit badges, complete her Eagle project and complete her board of review.
“So for the Virginia Headwaters Council, I’m now the first [female] Eagle Scout,” Allison said.
For the Monfalcone’s, scouting has become a family tradition, as Allison’s dad was a Boy Scout, her little sister is in Cub Scouts and her younger brother is also now an Eagle Scout.
Allison said the pandemic has changed scouting but the scouting spirit is still there. Her Eagle Scout project involved creating 80 blankets for clients who attend meals on wheels this past December.
“I think scouting is a great experience, you’re able to learn new things and actually learn a lot about yourself,” Allison said. “So I would say that scouting, even if you don’t seem interested, try it out for a few months and you might learn some new things.”
On Sunday, Allison and other girls in the inaugural female Eagle Scout class will be honored for their accomplishments.
Allison and her brother’s Court of Honor ceremony, where they will receive their Eagle patch, will be held sometime later this year.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.