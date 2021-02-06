VDOT prepares for winter weather over weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation’s crews are ready to clear roads as winter weather makes its way into the commonwealth on Saturday night, the department announced on Saturday.
The storm is expected to start on Saturday in southwest parts of the state and expand across the commonwealth into Sunday morning. Current predictions for the Richmond area show one to three inches of snow on Saturday night, followed by rain.
Pretreatment options vary across the state, as some areas will see rain before snow and ice.
VDOT released several winter driving tips ahead of the storm:
- Give crews time and room to treat the roads
- If you must travel, give yourself plenty of time and keep a safe distance from other vehicles.
- Brake lightly, and do not pass snowplows
- Visit 511.virginia.org for the latest snow conditions before traveling.
To report hazardous road conditions, call 800-FOR-ROAD, or 800-367-7623 or visit my.vdot.virginia.gov. Reports can also be made in real-time through Waze, a navigation software.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.