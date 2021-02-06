VCU’s game at Duquesne postponed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday’s scheduled game between VCU and Duquesne has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. The issues surfaced within the Dukes program.
The Atlantic 10 is exploring scheduling alternatives for this weekend regarding the Rams, according to a VCU release.
This marks Duquesne’s second coronavirus pause of the season, the last one coming back in December, which forced the postponement of the Dukes’ trip to Richmond. The 11 conference games played by Duquesne are the second-most this season behind Rhode Island’s 12.
As of Friday, VCU’s next scheduled game is Wednesday against Davidson at the Siegel Center. The Rams have won three straight games, sit at 13-4 overall and 6-2 in conference play.
