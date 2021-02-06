Va. reports nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases | Positivity rate decreases to 10.4%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 529,125 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 2,949 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 6,778 deaths and 22,102 hospitalizations since the pandemic began. In the last 24 hours, five deaths were reported.
A total of 5,437,773 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is currently at 10.4%, a slight decrease from Saturday.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
No new outbreaks were reported on Sunday. The total in the state is now at 2,387.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 58,868 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 20,435 cases, 712 hospitalizations, 214 deaths
- Henrico: 19,546 cases, 791 hospitalizations, 353 deaths
- Richmond: 13,439 cases, 641 hospitalizations, 142 deaths
- Hanover: 6,133 cases, 219 hospitalizations, 103 deaths
- Petersburg: 2,793 cases, 123 hospitalizations, 39 deaths
- Goochland: 1,104 cases, 36 hospitalizations, 8 deaths.
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.