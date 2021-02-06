Sports bars prepare for high to-go orders & delivery rush on Super Bowl Sunday

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - Super Bowl Sunday is just days away, and like everything this year, it’s going to look different.
Bars in the area are following CDC guidelines and instead of the usual crowds, they’re preparing for an uptick in deliveries and to-go orders.
Sports Page Bar and Grill in Midlothian is encouraging people to call in now and place their to-go orders instead of waiting until the big game day.
“It will definitely be a busy weekend, but a lot of wings going out of the house,” said Sports Page Bar and Grill General Manager, Kim Mitchell.
Phones are ringing off the hook and orders are coming in fast. In years past on Super Bowl Sunday, Sports Page Bar and Grill is packed, but this year they’re preparing for a different type of rush.
“It’s a constant flow of phone calls all weekend long to pick up wings,” said Mitchell.
Mitchell said they’ve been preparing for the to-go rush for over a week and a half now and says due to health rules and regulations, they can only sell a certain number of wings per half an hour.
“This year is weird because in years past, I’m selling big groups,100 packs [of wings], 50 packs, but this year it’s a lot of 24s a lot of 36s,” said Mitchell.
Regardless of the new challenges, Sports Page Bar and Grill expects this Sunday to be a big turnout.
“We usually do somewhere between 3,000-4,000 wings,” said Mitchell.
If you are looking to order some wings, don’t wait until the last minute.
“Don’t wait until Sunday to call me to try to pick up wings 10 minutes before the games starts because you won’t be able to do it,” said Mitchell.
CDC is urging people to not attend or have any Super Bowl parties but to just limit the big game day to those who live in the household.
