RPD officers fix man’s flat tire along I-95

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond First Precinct officers recently lent a hand when a man was stuck along I-95 with a flat tire.
The officers were driving along I-95 when they saw traffic at a near stand-still. RPD said the officers saw the man outside his car trying to direct traffic during rush hour.
“The officers were concerned, as this was an unsafe situation. They immediately pulled up behind the gentleman to block traffic,” RPD said.
The officers then helped the man in changing his flat tire.
